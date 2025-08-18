Gamereactor

Trump signals US backing for Ukraine security in peace framework

"When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help."

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, United States President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, promising that the United States would back European efforts to secure Ukraine in any future peace deal.

"When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help," United States President Donald Trump told reporters, adding that European countries would be involved. "They are a first line of defence because they're there, but we'll help them out."

The United States president also suggested a ceasefire was not essential before striking an agreement, a stance closer to Moscow's than Kyiv's. European leaders, who gathered at the White House to show unity, pushed for stronger guarantees to protect Ukraine.

Trump hinted at compromises, including Kyiv shelving NATO ambitions and territorial claims, while Zelensky warned Russia's latest attacks (Russian drone strike hits Kharkiv ahead of peace talks in Washington) were aimed at weakening negotiations.

WASHINGTON - Feb. 28, 2025: President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House to sign a deal granting the US access to Ukraine's rare minerals // Shutterstock

