Trump signals stronger United States military commitment to Poland

You just need to look at the map to see how close the war between Russia and Ukraine hits home for Poland. It's therefore no surprise that the United States welcomed the Polish President to the White House this week. The visit, much to the satisfaction of Poles and likely many other European countries, signaled that the United States could increase its troop presence in Poland if requested. When asked whether he planned to keep American forces in Poland, Trump replied: "We'll put more there if they want." The meeting also included other matters, such as a military flyover honoring a fallen Polish pilot, underlining the symbolic weight of the visit. Do you think more troops should be sent to Poland?