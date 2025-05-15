English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump signals progress in US-Iran nuclear talks

President claims Tehran is close to agreeing on key terms amid ongoing negotiations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran. Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States is nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, describing talks as very serious and suggesting Iran has largely agreed to the framework.

Despite continuing disagreements over uranium enrichment, both sides express preference for diplomatic resolution amid persistent challenges. Further talks are planned to resolve outstanding disputes and prevent military escalation.

Trump signals progress in US-Iran nuclear talks
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - April 7, 2025: United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the oval office in the White House in Washington DC // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesIran


Loading next content