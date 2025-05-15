Trump signals progress in US-Iran nuclear talks

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States and Iran. Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States is nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, describing talks as very serious and suggesting Iran has largely agreed to the framework.
Despite continuing disagreements over uranium enrichment, both sides express preference for diplomatic resolution amid persistent challenges. Further talks are planned to resolve outstanding disputes and prevent military escalation.