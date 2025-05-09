English
Trump signals possible cut to 145% China tariffs

Weekend talks in Switzerland could ease long-running trade tensions.

The latest news on the United States. We now know that President Trump indicated on Thursday that United States tariffs on Chinese goods, currently at 145%, are likely to be lowered if upcoming negotiations make progress.

With top officials from both nations set to meet in Switzerland, the talks mark a potential turning point after months of stalled dialogue. Trump suggested that China is eager to reach a deal, which could ease long-standing trade tensions.

Washington Dc, United States, May 4 2025: President Trump returns to the White House and speaks to the press after spending the weekend in Mar-a-lago // Shutterstock

