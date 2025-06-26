Trump signals nuclear talks with Iran after ceasefire

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will enter nuclear talks with Iran next week, aiming to prevent further uranium enrichment after recent United States airstrikes.



"We're going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement. I don't know. To me, I don't think it's that necessary," Trump said. "I'll tell you, the last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover," he added.



The strikes, described as severely damaging to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, were followed by a sudden ceasefire. Trump credited the attacks with forcing Iran to the negotiating table, while expressing confidence that Iran now prefers recovery over confrontation.