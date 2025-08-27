Trump signals new tariffs over Europe's digital rules

HQ

The latest news on the US and EU . The brief calm following the recent US-EU trade agreement appears to be fading. Trump has signaled that countries enforcing digital taxes or stringent online regulations could face significant additional tariffs on exports.

"Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology," he shared on Truth Social, initiating a new and possibly contentious phase in the ongoing global trade dispute.

While he did not name Europe directly, his comments clearly targeted the bloc's digital market and services laws. Despite the warnings, the EC continues to pursue commercial engagement while defending its right to regulate technology in line with democratic values.