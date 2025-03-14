Trump signals hope for peace after talks with Putin

HQ

Under the shadow of a prolonged and devastating war, Washington and Moscow have engaged in a fresh round of diplomacy, with President Donald Trump expressing optimism about ending the conflict (via Reuters).

After what he described as productive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump suggested that a resolution may be within reach. The talks, however, were conducted indirectly, with United States envoy Steve Witkoff meeting Putin in Moscow.

As fighting intensifies, especially in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops face encirclement and supply lines become increasingly strained, Trump's response, contingent on Witkoff's debrief upon his return from Ukraine, urges Russia to show restraint.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has hinted at further communication between the two leaders, leaving the possibility of a negotiated settlement hanging in the balance. For now, it remains to be seen whether this latest diplomatic effort will bring meaningful progress.