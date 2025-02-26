Trump shuts down Power Africa, ending a decade-long electrification effort

HQ

After more than a decade of efforts to expand electricity access across Africa, the administration of United States President Donald Trump has decided to dismantle the Power Africa initiative, leaving its future uncertain, according to sources (via Bloomberg).

Originally launched in 2013 under then-President Barack Obama, the program sought to bring power to millions of households across the continent, but most of its projects are now being scrapped, and the majority of its staff dismissed.

While a few initiatives connecting American businesses to African energy projects may survive under other government agencies, the broader mission has been shelved in favor of a strategic realignment focused on national interests.

The move is part of a sweeping cost-cutting effort led by the Department of Government Efficiency under billionaire Elon Musk, targeting foreign aid and international development programs deemed unnecessary. For now, it remains to be seen whether any remnants of Power Africa will endure or if Africa's electrification will find new champions elsewhere.