Trump shuts down call with Musk amid growing rift

The latest news on the United States . We now know that United States President Trump has dismissed any intention of speaking with Elon Musk as tensions rise between the two over a contentious tax reform package (which you can learn more about here).

Despite earlier White House hopes for a reconciliation call, Trump made clear he's distancing himself from the tech billionaire, who has been openly critical of the bill. Stay tuned to know more details about their public fallout, now amplified across social media.