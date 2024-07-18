Trump shooter hinted his plans on Steam ahead of the assassination attempt

HQ

No one missed the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump five days ago, and if he hadn't turned his head at the last minute, there's a likely chance he would have been history. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, was then quickly shot dead, and while politicians across the board are condemning political violence, many are investigating his story.

The UK's Daily Mail now reports that Crooks appears to have revealed his plans via the gaming platform Steam. His Steam profile (now deleted) has been verified and on the forum Crooks wrote: "July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds."

And indeed, it was also on July 13 that the deed was done. Although not directly connected to gaming, we suspect that Crooks' possible interest in video games may be used as an argument against gaming by politicians in the future.