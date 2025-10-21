Trump shifts focus from Venezuela and threatens Colombia with tariffs "I'm stopping all payments to Colombia," he says.

HQ We just got the news that Trump has intensified pressure on Colombia, threatening to raise tariffs and suspend aid over alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking. This happens after Trump labeled Colombian authorities as failing to combat the trade. Tensions rose after a United States strike on a Caribbean vessel, which Washington claimed was linked to rebels, though Petro insisted it belonged to a local family. Meanwhile, Colombia's foreign ministry signaled it would seek international support, calling the statements a serious affront, and adding uncertainty to regional security and United States-Colombian relations. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go! New York, USA - September 25 2025: Gustavo Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, addresses the General Debate of the 80th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations // Shutterstock