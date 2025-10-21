Trump shares new video hinting at never-ending presidency

HQ

Another video from Trump on Truth Social. This time, suggesting a presidency with no end in sight. He now appears in a clip showing himself in office thousands of years beyond the constitutional limit, set to the eerie strains of Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King."

The edited video, drawing on a 2018 TIME article about Trumpism, depicts a futuristic scene in which a pro-Trump lawn sign rises to the year 90,000, accompanied by the chant "EEEEEE" and the slogan "4EVA."

Trump's repeated references to extending his political influence have drawn attention from commentators and biographers alike. Michael Wolff, speaking on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, suggested that Trump might go to great lengths to maintain power.

While the 90,000-year presidency is clearly fantastical, the post has reignited discussions about the extremes Trump may pursue to cling to authority. Of course, it remains to be seen how these gestures will shape the conversation leading up to 2028. What do you think?