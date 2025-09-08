Trump shares another AI image... This one on Chicago immigration

HQ

Since AI started generating images and videos, Trump seems to have become quite fond of using the technology to share posts about events involving him. Lately, one issue that has caught his attention is immigration in Chicago, which is why he recently shared an AI-generated image showing himself against a fiery Chicago skyline, hinting at a tough crackdown in the city. The post included a provocative caption referencing deportations and comes as he plans to deploy federal forces and the National Guard, and of course, it didn't take long for a response: Illinois officials condemned the move as authoritarian, while local protests drew hundreds marching against the president's approach. Details of the operation remain unclear, with opposition leaders advising residents on potential encounters with immigration authorities. In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look below or through the following link. Go! Btw... What do you think about the photo?