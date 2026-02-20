Trump sets 10-15 day deadline for Iran nuclear deal, warns of "really bad things" if no deal made

HQ

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran it must reach a "meaningful" agreement over its nuclear program within 10 to 15 days or face unspecified consequences, saying "really bad things" would happen if no deal is struck. Speaking in Washington, Trump said negotiations were progressing but insisted Tehran could not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The warning comes amid a significant US military buildup in the Middle East, including additional warships and fighter jets. Trump referenced US airstrikes carried out in June, saying Iran's nuclear capabilities had been "decimated," but suggested further action remained possible. Oil prices have risen on fears of renewed conflict.

Trump // Shutterstock

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iran said it would not initiate war but would respond "decisively and proportionately" to any military aggression, warning that US bases and assets in the region could become targets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said recent talks had established "guiding principles," though both sides acknowledge significant gaps remain.

Russia has urged restraint, cautioning against further escalation, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this month. Washington is pressing Tehran to halt uranium enrichment and curb its missile program, demands Iran has so far resisted, saying its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes...