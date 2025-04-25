English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump set to seal $100 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia

According to sources.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States and Saudi Arabia. Donald Trump is preparing a colossal arms package for Saudi Arabia valued at over $100 billion, aiming to announce it during a state visit this May, according to sources.

The deal, involving top United States defense firms like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing, reflects a pivot from previous efforts under Joe Biden, whose administration tried, unsuccessfully, to secure a broader security pact with Riyadh.

While sources suggest that talks around F-35 fighter jets may surface, the real focus seems to be on drones, radars, and transport aircraft, with executives from several defense contractors rumored to join the presidential entourage.

Trump set to seal 0 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesSaudi Arabia


Loading next content