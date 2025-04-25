Trump set to seal $100 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Saudi Arabia . Donald Trump is preparing a colossal arms package for Saudi Arabia valued at over $100 billion, aiming to announce it during a state visit this May, according to sources.

The deal, involving top United States defense firms like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing, reflects a pivot from previous efforts under Joe Biden, whose administration tried, unsuccessfully, to secure a broader security pact with Riyadh.

While sources suggest that talks around F-35 fighter jets may surface, the real focus seems to be on drones, radars, and transport aircraft, with executives from several defense contractors rumored to join the presidential entourage.