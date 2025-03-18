Trump set to release 80,000 pages on John F. Kennedy assassination

HQ

In the quiet halls of the United States National Archives, where history's most guarded secrets are stored under the weight of decades of speculation and intrigue, a long-awaited moment is nearing.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump is set to release approximately 80,000 pages of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, fulfilling a campaign promise to bring transparency to one of the most scrutinised events in American history.

The release, which follows an executive order signed shortly after Trump took office, has reignited debates over whether the files will reveal new details about the involvement of Lee Harvey Oswald or the CIA's knowledge of his activities before the shooting in Dallas.

While authorities such as Larry Sabato, who wrote a book focused on the assassination, caution that the documents are unlikely to alter the established narrative of Oswald acting alone, the release has sparked hope among conspiracy theorists.

Among them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent environmental lawyer and son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who has publicly accused the CIA of playing a role in his uncle's death—a claim the agency has repeatedly denied as baseless and unfounded.

The documents may also shed light on Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks before the assassination, where he visited the Soviet embassy, raising questions about what intelligence agencies knew at the time.