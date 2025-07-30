Trump "seriously considering" pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs

HQ

US President Donald Trump is apparently weighing up whether to pardon Sean "Diddy" Combs as the former rapper and music producer faces sentencing later this year.

An administration source told Deadline that a Trump pardon for Diddy is being "seriously considered" at the White House. Trump is also allegedly being petitioned by associates of Diddy. While this matter has been mentioned by Trump previously, there are no expectations for the pardon to go through or not until the President puts pen to paper.

Combs could spend up to three years in prison after being found guilty of prostitution-related offences. Notably, Diddy was not found guilty of the more serious federal charges held against him. He has since requested being released on a $50 million bond, but has been denied by judges.

It's believed by insiders that Trump's decision on a Diddy pardon could be a distraction as speculation looms around his alleged relationship with known sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein. As Trump denies the existence of the so-called Epstein files, and says he never had the "privilege" of visiting Epstein's island, frustration grows amongst even his most loyal MAGA supporters.