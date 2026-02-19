Trump sends fighter jets to "kick the door down" in Iran

HQ

The United States has moved more than 50 fighter jets toward the Middle East in a major show of force that analysts say could lay the groundwork for strikes on Iran. The deployment, ordered by President Donald Trump, includes F-35 and F-16 aircraft, alongside air-to-air refuelling tankers, as two carrier strike groups (led by the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln) operate in the region.

Military experts say the fast jets would likely be used to suppress Iranian air defences, clearing the way for heavier bombers such as B-2 stealth aircraft in the event of a sustained campaign. One US administration source told Axios there was a "90 per cent chance" of kinetic action in the coming weeks, although it remains unclear whether the build-up is intended as leverage in nuclear negotiations or as preparation for direct strikes.

USS Gerald R. Ford // Shutterstock

The surge follows renewed diplomatic talks in Geneva over Tehran's nuclear programme, even as Iran has stepped up regional tensions, including the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz and planned naval drills with Russia. US Vice-President JD Vance said Tehran had failed to acknowledge Washington's "red lines."

Analysts say the scale of the deployment would allow the US to carry out hundreds of air sorties per day for weeks if ordered, while also bolstering missile defences in anticipation of potential Iranian retaliation against American assets or allies in the Gulf...