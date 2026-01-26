Trump sends "border czar" Tom Homan to Minnesota amid rising tensions

HQ

US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration is dispatching Tom Homan, his so-called "border czar", to Minnesota, escalating federal involvement in the state following days of unrest and controversy after the killing of Alex Pretti. Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

In his post, the president claimed Homan would report directly to him and described the immigration official as "tough but fair": "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me."

Meanwhile, local leaders in Minneapolis have warned that sending Homan to the state could further inflame an already volatile situation. City officials argue that the surge in immigration enforcement, rather than restoring order, has fuelled fear and uncertainty in communities as investigations into the killing of Alex Pretti continue...