Trump sees Ukraine peace talks more likely as oil prices drop

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump indicated in the Oval Office on Monday that falling oil prices have made Russian President Vladimir Putin more open to ending the war in Ukraine.

"I think Russia with the price of oil right now, oil has gone down, we are in a good position to settle, they want to settle. Ukraine wants to settle," United States President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

Trump noted that both Russia and Ukraine appear increasingly willing to negotiate, with Moscow even proposing a temporary ceasefire to mark the WWII victory anniversary. He also expressed doubts about Russia's role in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.