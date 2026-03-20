Trump seeks $200bn from Congress to fund the Iran war

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Donald Trump is asking Congress for an additional $200 billion to finance the ongoing war with Iran, a figure equal to roughly one-fifth of the Pentagon's annual budget.

The proposal has already met resistance from Democrats, including Richard Blumenthal, who said there is "no path" to approving spending on that scale.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the request, arguing that increased funding is necessary to sustain current operations and prepare for potential escalation.

Trump indicated the funding could go beyond the current conflict, hinting at broader military objectives. At the same time, his administration has sent mixed signals about whether ground troops could be deployed, with the president refusing to fully rule out that option.

The war has already driven up global energy prices and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of wider economic fallout.