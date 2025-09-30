Trump secures Netanyahu's backing for Gaza peace plan

HQ

United States President Donald Trump just announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed a US-sponsored peace plan designed to halt the war in Gaza. The proposal sets out an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages for prisoners, and a staged withdrawal of Israeli troops under international supervision. While Netanyahu said the plan matches Israel's war aims, its future hinges on Hamas, which has not joined the talks and continues to resist disarmament. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!