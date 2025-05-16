Trump secures $200 billion in deals with UAE, advances AI partnership

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. On Thursday, President Trump concluded a visit to the UAE with announcements of deals totalling over $200 billion, highlighting investments in aviation, energy, and artificial intelligence.
The United States and UAE also agreed to establish a joint AI acceleration partnership, aiming to boost the Gulf nation's position as a global AI hub. These developments follow earlier defence and trade agreements in the Gulf region.