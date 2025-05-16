English
Trump secures $200 billion in deals with UAE, advances AI partnership

The US and UAE strengthen economic and technological ties, including a new AI collaboration framework.

The latest news on the United States. On Thursday, President Trump concluded a visit to the UAE with announcements of deals totalling over $200 billion, highlighting investments in aviation, energy, and artificial intelligence.

The United States and UAE also agreed to establish a joint AI acceleration partnership, aiming to boost the Gulf nation's position as a global AI hub. These developments follow earlier defence and trade agreements in the Gulf region.

Washington Dc, United States, May 4 2025: President Trump returns to the White House and speaks to the press after spending the weekend in Mar-a-lago // Shutterstock

