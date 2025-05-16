English
Trump secures $14.5 billion deal for Boeing planes with GE engines

US and UAE strengthen aviation ties with major aircraft order during Trump's Gulf visit.

The latest news on the United States. On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump has announced a $14.5 billion deal involving Boeing and GE Aerospace to supply 28 wide-body aircraft to Etihad Airways.

The agreement, part of a broader $200 billion package between the United States and UAE, aims to support American manufacturing while aligning with Etihad's fleet modernization strategy. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.

Tucson, AZ - Sep 9 2022: A GE Propulsion Test Platform Boeing 747 on display at the Pima Air and Space Museum // Shutterstock

