Trump secures $14.5 billion deal for Boeing planes with GE engines

HQ

The latest news on the United States . On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump has announced a $14.5 billion deal involving Boeing and GE Aerospace to supply 28 wide-body aircraft to Etihad Airways.

The agreement, part of a broader $200 billion package between the United States and UAE, aims to support American manufacturing while aligning with Etihad's fleet modernization strategy. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.