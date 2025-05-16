Trump secures $14.5 billion deal for Boeing planes with GE engines

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump has announced a $14.5 billion deal involving Boeing and GE Aerospace to supply 28 wide-body aircraft to Etihad Airways.
The agreement, part of a broader $200 billion package between the United States and UAE, aims to support American manufacturing while aligning with Etihad's fleet modernization strategy. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.