Trump says war with Venezuela is possible: "I don't rule it out"

United States President Donald Trump says he does not rule out the possibility of war with Venezuela, escalating rhetoric amid growing tensions between Washington and Caracas. Speaking in a phone interview with NBC News published on Friday, Trump said: "I don't rule it out, no," when asked about the prospect of conflict.

Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government of using what he called "stolen" oil to finance criminal activities, including drug trafficking and human trafficking, claims that Caracas has strongly denied. The comments come as Trump has vowed to seize additional oil tankers near Venezuela, with United States naval assets reportedly increasing their presence in the region.

The remarks were part of a broader set of developments overnight, including Trump's assertion that he does not need congressional approval for potential land strikes in Venezuela, as well as unrelated domestic and foreign policy announcements from his administration.