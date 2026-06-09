Trump says US "must respond" to Iran shooting down Apache helicopter

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Despite previously touting that peace talks were progressing steadily, both the US and Iran has continued to fire upon one another. Now, these military moves have escalated, as it's been confirmed that Iran fired and took down an Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman.

As CNN reports, the two pilots were subsequently rescued by an uncrewed drone boat, but it's the first loss of an Apache since the conflict began.

President Trump has confirmed through a post on Truth Social, that the US will respond:

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," he says.

It's currently unclear how this affects diplomatic efforts, or how the US will respond.