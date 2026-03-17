Trump says US could "take Cuba" amid blackout crisis

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Donald Trump has said he expects the United States to have the "honour of taking" Cuba, as the country reels from a nationwide blackout triggered by a deepening energy crisis.

Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested Washington could take control of the island "in some form," adding he could "do anything I want with it." His comments come as the US increases pressure on Cuba, including cutting off key oil supplies that have left the country struggling to keep its power grid running.

The remarks also follow reports of ongoing talks between Washington and Havana, with US officials allegedly pushing for political changes involving President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Cuba has traditionally rejected external interference, insisting any negotiations must respect its sovereignty.