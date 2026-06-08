Trump says the US wants Iran's uranium, one way or another

HQ

President of the US of A, Donald Trump, has stated that the United States intends to work with Iran to take control of the country's highly enriched uranium... and destroy it, as reported by NBC News and YLE.

According to Trump, it's not enough that Iran commits not to pursue a nuclear weapon. If an agreement to hand over its highly enriched uranium is not reached, the United States intends to continue its military action against Iran.

Trump also repeated his claim that the outcome of the negotiations between the US and Iran is just around the corner. According to Trump, US troops will remain in the region until the matter is concluded. Trump also said that Iran has already been completely destroyed militarily.

As we all know, Trump says a lot of things. Time will tell, how true his words are in this case.