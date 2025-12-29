Trump says Russia and Ukraine "closer than ever" to peace deal after talks with Zelensky in Florida

HQ

United States President Donald Trump said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are close to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, but major disputes remain, particularly over territory in the Donbas region.

Speaking after talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, both leaders said progress had been made on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky said an agreement had been reached, while Trump said negotiations were about 95% complete and that European countries would take a leading role with United States support.

Moving in the right direction but very tough

The future of the Donbas remains unsettled. Russia wants full control of the region, while Ukraine wants front lines frozen at current positions. Trump said discussions were "moving in the right direction" but called the issue "very tough."

The United States has proposed compromises, including a possible free economic zone in Donbas, though details remain unclear. Zelensky said any deal would require approval by Ukraine's parliament or a referendum.

Trump spoke with Putin hours before meeting Zelensky

Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours before meeting Zelensky. He described the call as productive, while the Kremlin said Putin opposed a proposed 60-day ceasefire and urged Ukraine to decide quickly on Donbas.

Negotiators have also discussed shared control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, where repairs have begun following a local ceasefire. Despite intensified Russian missile and drone attacks over the weekend, Trump said he believes both Putin and Zelensky are serious about peace.