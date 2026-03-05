HQ

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that crude oil was "beginning to flow" from Venezuela after cooperation with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, calling her work "very nice to see." Trump made the comment on Truth Social following a meeting between US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Rodríguez in Caracas. The discussions are part of broader efforts by Washington to open Venezuela to American investment in oil, gas and minerals.

The push reflects the Trump administration's focus on stabilising energy supplies amid global disruptions tied to the war in the Middle East, which has snarled flows through the Strait of Hormuz and pushed oil prices higher. While claims of significant increases in oil shipments have been made, market data suggest US imports are still modest compared with Trump's broader assertions..

Delcy Rodríguez, who is the President of Venezuela, is doing a great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well. The Oil is beginning to flow, and the professionalism and dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see! President DONALD J. TRUMP