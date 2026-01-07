Trump says military force is "always an option" for acquiring Greenland

HQ

President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Europe by declaring that the use of the United States military is "always an option" in his renewed push to acquire Greenland, framing control of the Arctic territory as vital to American national security.

In a statement on Tuesday (via CNN), White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and his team are reviewing "a range of options" to pursue Greenland, stressing the need to deter adversaries in the Arctic. The comments followed Trump's public insistence that the United States "needs Greenland very badly," reigniting the long-running and controversial ambition.

Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt // Shutterstock

European leaders moved quickly to push back. Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected any notion of a United States takeover, and the idea has little support even inside the United States.

The remarks have unsettled NATO allies, coming just days after United States forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic cross-border operation. That action has heightened fears Washington could test similar limits elsewhere...