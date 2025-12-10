Trump says he'll make a call to halt renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia

HQ

Trump said on Tuesday he plans to intervene again in the growing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, where fighting has resumed just weeks after a ceasefire he brokered collapsed. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed he could "make a phone call and stop a war," pointing to his previous involvement in securing the now-failed truce.

Clashes in the disputed border region have intensified over the past week, with both governments accusing each other of breaking the US-backed July ceasefire. More than 500,000 people have fled their homes in both countries since hostilities reignited, and neither side appears ready to de-escalate.

Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Cambodia had not reached out for talks, adding that military operations would continue "as planned." Cambodian officials have offered a similar narrative. Former prime minister Hun Sen said his country initially held fire but was "forced to fight back" after Thai attacks overnight.

Casualty figures continue to climb: Cambodia reports nine civilians killed and dozens injured, while Thailand says four soldiers have died and 68 have been wounded. Tensions have been simmering since November, when Bangkok accused Cambodia of laying a landmine that severely injured a Thai soldier, a charge Phnom Penh denies.