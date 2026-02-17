Trump says he will be indirectly involved in US-Iran nuclear talks

HQ

US President Donald Trump said he would be involved "indirectly" in upcoming nuclear talks between the United States and Iran set to begin in Geneva. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said the negotiations would be "very important" and expressed belief that Tehran was motivated to reach a deal.

The talks come amid heightened tensions, with Washington deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East and preparing contingency plans should diplomacy fail. US officials have indicated the military is ready for a sustained campaign if negotiations collapse.

Trump and Iran // Shutterstock

Trump suggested Iran had learned from last year's US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, carried out after talks stalled over Washington's demand that Tehran end uranium enrichment on its own soil. The US argues enrichment could pave the way for a nuclear weapon, a claim Iran disputes.

Ahead of the negotiations, Iran conducted a chemical defense drill in its southern energy hub, underscoring the fragile security environment. While prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain, Trump said he believes Iran does not want to face the consequences of failing to reach an agreement...