During a recent speech at a summit in Miami, United States President Donald Trump made a new prediction: World War III is not that far away. However, he assured the audience that under his presidency, the conflict would not occur.

Trump's speech focused on his ongoing efforts to resolve global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine, which he believes could trigger a global war. He praised Saudi Arabia for hosting talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, even as he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a dictator without elections.

Trump also warned that if his predecessor, Joe Biden, had stayed in office, World War III would have already begun. As Trump pushes for peace, he continues to portray himself as the key figure capable of preventing global disaster. For now, it remains to be seen whether his diplomatic efforts will bear fruit.