Trump says he prefers a nuclear deal with Iran over "bombing the hell out of it"

US President Donald Trump has made it clear he prefers negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran over military action. More specifically, he said that the United States would rather have a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear than "bombing the hell out of it."

Trump said this during a recent interview aboard Air Force One on Friday, February 8, 2025, where he also emphasized that a deal would lead to greater stability in the region. "If we made the deal, Israel wouldn't bomb them," he added.

The president mentioned that he's willing to explore new nuclear talks with Iran, even though Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has faced pressure from military commanders urging him to lift a long-standing ban on nuclear weapons.

However, Tehran's position remains firm, with Khamenei labeling such talks as "not intelligent, wise or honorable" during a recent speech. For now, it remains to be seen where the diplomatic talks will lead.