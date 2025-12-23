Trump says Epstein files are harming people who "innocently met" the disgraced financier

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has criticised the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, saying they risk damaging the reputations of people who merely crossed paths with the convicted sex offender and had no involvement in his crimes.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday, Trump expressed sympathy for high-profile figures who have come under renewed scrutiny since the Justice Department began releasing Epstein-related files last week. He specifically mentioned former President Bill Clinton, whose photographs appeared in the first batch of documents.

"I don't like seeing pictures of people being shown when they really had nothing to do with Epstein," Trump said, adding that many individuals had "innocently met" Epstein at social events. He warned that reputations could be "ruined" simply by appearing in photographs alongside him.

Trump, who himself had past social ties to Epstein, said the renewed focus on the files was being used as a political distraction and argued it overshadowed what he described as Republican policy successes.

The comments come amid growing bipartisan criticism of the Justice Department for releasing only a limited number of documents despite a law mandating full disclosure. Survivors of Epstein's abuse and lawmakers from both parties have accused authorities of moving too slowly and selectively.