Trump says administration "reviewing everything" after killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

Donald Trump said his administration is "reviewing everything" following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, as pressure mounts for a wide-ranging, independent investigation into the killing. Speaking in a brief phone interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the president stopped short of judging whether the agent involved had acted appropriately.

Donald Trump // Shutterstock

Asked twice about the conduct of the officers, Trump said a determination would be made after a review. "I don't like any shooting. I don't like it," he said, while also suggesting concern over armed protesters. He claimed Pretti had entered a protest carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded gun.

Trump also signalled that federal agents would eventually be withdrawn from Minneapolis, though he offered no timeline. "At some point we will leave," he told the newspaper, praising the operation as a "phenomenal job." He added that a different group of federal personnel would remain in the area to focus on financial fraud investigations...

