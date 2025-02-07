Trump sanctions International Criminal Court over war crimes investigations

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has reimposed sanctions on officials of the International Criminal Court, targeting individuals involved in investigations against American citizens and allies like Israel.

The executive order, announced on Thursday, echoes actions taken during his first term, when sanctions were placed on top court officials probing alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The latest measures, which include asset freezes and travel bans, coincide with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, as the court seeks to prosecute him, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hamas leaders, for war-related crimes.

While the Netherlands condemned the sanctions as a blow to international justice, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested it might be time to reconsider his country's participation in the court. Meanwhile, the tribunal has reportedly been bracing for financial restrictions, prepaying salaries to shield staff from potential disruptions. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly the sanctions will be enforced and how the international community will respond.