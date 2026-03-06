Trump sacks Homeland Security Secretary

HQ

President Donald Trump has fired Kristi Noem as US Homeland Security Secretary, with a White House official calling the decision the result of "many unfortunate leadership failures." Noem will instead become special envoy for the administration's new "Shield of the Americas" security initiative.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump publicly thanked Noem for her work, particularly on immigration enforcement, but officials said internal frustrations had grown over controversies, including her response to the fatal shootings involving immigration agents and a $220m advertising campaign encouraging migrants to self-deport.

The president said Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma will replace Noem as head of the US Department of Homeland Security, pending Senate confirmation. The change makes Noem the first cabinet secretary to leave Trump's second-term administration...