Trump rules out ground troops in Ukraine but signals aerial support

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces will not be deployed on Ukrainian soil, even as he suggested the US could provide aerial backing as part of future security guarantees.

Speaking after talks in Washington with Zelensky and European leaders, Trump underlined that countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany are prepared to send ground troops, while Washington's role would remain above the battlefield.

"They're willing to put people on the ground. Some of them... they are going to have boots on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially probably if you could talk about by air, because there's nobody has the kind of stuff we have," Trump said.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled readiness to meet President Vladimir Putin directly to seek a settlement over occupied territories, a move that Trump encouraged by opening preliminary channels with the Kremlin.