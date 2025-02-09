Trump reveals he's spoken with Putin by phone: "He wants to see people stop dying"

HQ

During a recent interview aboard Air Force One on Friday, February 8, 2025, President Donald Trump shared details of his ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump expressed his deep concern over the lives lost in the conflict, which he described as a "bloodbath" and something that could have been avoided had he been in office. The president made it clear that he has always maintained a good relationship with Putin and believes the Russian leader genuinely cares about halting the senseless killings.

Trump emphasized the tragic loss of young soldiers, many of whom, he said, could easily be compared to his own sons, and noted that this war has resulted in the death of "young, beautiful people" who should not have to die in such a senseless manner.

While Trump did not reveal how many times he and Putin have spoken, he did assure The New York Post that they are in regular communication. "He wants to see people stop dying," Trump said, reflecting on Putin's apparent desire to end the conflict.

The president made no secret of his desire to put an immediate stop to the fighting, stressing that every day more lives are lost, and each passing moment makes it harder to bear. Trump is also planning to talk with Zelensky next week.

We already know about Trump's desire for Ukraine's rare earths in exchange for aid. However, Trump kept tight-lipped about the specifics of his strategy, noting that he has a concrete plan but is not yet ready to disclose it.

He added that while the situation is dire, his goal is to end the war quickly, noting that the world cannot afford any more suffering. For now, it remains to be seen whether these talks will lead to a breakthrough or whether more negotiations will be required to resolve this conflict.