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The United States has today imposed new trade tariffs on more than 60 countries and trading partners, including the European Union and China. The tariffs range from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. Following the announcement, yields on US government bonds rose slightly, although these tariffs also increased the risk of inflation in the markets, despite the fact that they are currently more affected by the situation in the Middle East.

The federal administration justifies this measure on the grounds that its trading partners "have not taken strong action against the trade in products made using forced labour that pass through their supply chains", as reported by Reuters.

Although the measure may appear to be yet another step in Trump's drive to boost revenue and his attempt at economic hegemony based on putting pressure on imports from outside the country, the European Commission had already anticipated the introduction of these measures, after the US Supreme Court struck down in February his "reciprocal" tariffs of 10 per cent to 50 per cent, imposed last year under a national emergency law in an attempt to reduce the US trade deficit. The new European tariff is much more manageable, and Europe is already exploring how to negotiate a bilateral exemption agreement for certain products.

Other trading partners, such as China, Australia and Brazil, have described the new tariffs as unjustified and will call for their removal.