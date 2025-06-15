English
Trump reportedly blocked Israeli plan to target Iran's supreme leader

United States officials say the president stopped an Israeli attempt to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei during recent escalations.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Donald Trump is said to have rejected an Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader during recent military tensions, according to unnamed United States officials (via Reuters).

Despite close coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv following Israeli strikes, Trump reportedly deemed the move premature, favoring restraint unless direct American casualties occurred. Talks between the United States and Iran have since been canceled.

