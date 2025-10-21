Trump renames Gulf of Mexico (again): Now it's the "Gulf of exploding cartel members"

HQ

From "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America"

For those unfamiliar, the controversy over the Gulf's name began earlier this year. On January 20, 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14172, directing federal agencies to refer to the body of water as the "Gulf of America."

The order was part of a broader initiative to restore what Trump described as "American greatness". The name change was met with significant backlash, with many Americans and international bodies continuing to use the traditional name, "Gulf of Mexico".

Despite the controversy, Trump declared February 9, 2025, as "Gulf of America Day," reaffirming his commitment to the new nomenclature.

"Gulf of exploding cartel members"

Now, in his latest post, Trump shared a new name: "Gulf of exploding cartel members," which appears to be a direct reference to recent United States military operations targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean.

Since early September 2025, the United States military has conducted several airstrikes on vessels in international waters near Venezuela, claiming they were linked to drug cartels such as Tren de Aragua.

Trump has authorized these operations, describing them as targeting "narco-terrorists" and justifying them under the legal framework of a "non-international armed conflict" with designated terrorist organizations.

Of course, in this case, the renaming was "more jokingly" than the previous one.