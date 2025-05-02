Trump removes Waltz as national security adviser, appoints Rubio as interim

HQ

The latest news on the United States . US President Donald Trump has dismissed his national security adviser Mike Waltz and named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as interim replacement, marking the first significant reshuffle of Trump's inner circle since January.

Waltz's removal comes after sustained internal criticism, notably stemming from a messaging scandal involving the Signal app, and follows several weeks of high-profile dismissals within the National Security Council.

Trump intends to nominate Waltz as United States ambassador to the United Nations, a position vacant since an earlier nomination was withdrawn. Rubio will temporarily hold dual roles, an arrangement not seen since the 1970s.