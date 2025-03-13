Trump remains confident of United States annexing Greenland

HQ

As the geopolitical climate in the Arctic grows increasingly tense, with China and Russia also expanding their presence, President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Thursday his belief that the United States will annex Greenland (via Reuters).

In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump suggested that the United States' strategic interests in the Arctic could drive the acquisition forward. "I think it will happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"And I'm just thinking, I didn't give it much thought before but I'm sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security," Trump added, gesturing to Rutte.

While Rutte acknowledged the region's significance for security, he distanced NATO from any involvement in the matter, emphasizing that Greenland's status remains a subject for Denmark.

With Greenland's pro-business Demokraatit party winning this week's elections, Trump sees the outcome as favorable to his aspirations. For now, it remains to be seen how this proposal continues to unfold on the international stage.