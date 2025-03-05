Trump rekindles Greenland ambitions, promises wealth and security

HQ

Donald Trump, has once again expressed his desire to bring Greenland under American rule, telling Congress that the people of the Arctic island could enjoy unprecedented prosperity and security as part of the United States (via Reuters).

While Denmark insists that Greenland is not for sale, Trump remains undeterred, pointing to the island's vast mineral wealth and crucial strategic position as reasons why it should become part of the American fold.

His remarks in his address to Congress on Tuesday have reignited discussions about Greenlandic independence, with some local leaders urging caution while others see an opportunity to accelerate their separation from Denmark.

The situation is further complicated by military interests, as Greenland's location is a key piece in the geopolitical puzzle of the Arctic. For now, it remains to be seen how Denmark, Greenland, and the United States navigate these uncertain waters.