Trump reacts to Russian drone violation of Poland: "Here we go!" "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!"

HQ The Russian drone violation of Poland is today's top news. However, when when we got the news, America was still sleeping. Now, of course, it's awake, and Trump has just reacted to the situation. "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!" he wrote on Truth Social. Of course, we don't know exactly what that means, but the White House later confirmed that Trump would speak with Poland's president as both governments continue monitoring the situation. Now, if you want to check out his post, you can do so below or through the following link. Go! Washington,DC, United States, May 8 2025, President Donald Trump speaks at an event in the East room at the White House for military mothers // Shutterstock