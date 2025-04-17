Trump puts troop costs on the table in trade talks with Asia

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Trump is once again blurring the lines between defence and trade, signalling that the cost of maintaining US troops in Japan and South Korea could become a bargaining chip in his push for new tariff deals.

Despite Tokyo and Seoul's insistence on separating security matters from economic negotiations, Trump appears intent on a more transactional approach, linking financial contributions for military presence with trade policy outcomes.

This move has unsettled both allies, who host a combined 78,500 American troops and see them as a deterrent against regional threats like China and North Korea, with South Korea currently in a political transition and Japan under an agreement set to expire in 2027.

Officials in both countries seem wary of the pressure tactics, which many analysts describe as part of Trump's broader vision to recalibrate alliances in favour of American interests. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.