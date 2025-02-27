Trump pushes Ukraine peace talks, calls Russia's actions positive

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has declared that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were making significant progress, emphasizing that Russia had behaved constructively throughout the process (via Reuters).

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump expressed confidence that any resulting peace deal would hold and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not launch another invasion.

Starmer, in turn, urged the United States to support a European-led security framework for Ukraine, reinforcing the region's stability once peace was achieved. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Washington to finalize an agreement on Ukraine's critical minerals, which Trump framed as a vital economic safeguard for the country.